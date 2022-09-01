wrestling / News
AEW All Out Betting Odds Released, Plus Betting Lines on Rumored Return of MJF
– BetOnline has released the betting odds for this weekend’s AEW All Out 2022 event. Additionally, betting lines are also set on the rumored return of MJF to AEW.
As previously reported, it was rumored that MJF might be returning to AEW in September. Currently, it’s favored that there are -150 odds that MJF will return to AEW on Sunday. You can see the current betting lines below:
Will MJF Appear at All Out?
Yes -150 (2/3)
No +110 (11/10)
AEW World Championship Match Winner
CM Punk -140 (5/7)
Jon Moxley (c) +100 (1/1)
AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Winner
Toni Storm -180 (5/9)
Jamie Hayter +300 (3/1)
Britt Baker +325 (13/4)
Hikaru Shida +700 (7/2)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Swerve In Our Glory (c) -450 (2/9)
The Acclaimed +275 (11/4)
Casino Ladder Match Winner
The Joker +150 (3/2)
Claudio Castagnoli +325 (13/4)
Rey Fenix +350 (7/2)
Andrade El Idolo +400 (4/1)
Wheeler Yuta +400 (4/1)
Rush +600 (6/1)
Penta El Zero M +1000 (10/1)
Dante Martin +1400 (14/10
AEW All Atlantic Championship Match Winner
PAC (c) -600 (1/6)
Sabian +350 (7/2)
FTW Championship Match Winner
Hook (c) -1500 (1/15)
Angelo Parker +600 (6/1)
TBS Championship Match Winner
Jade Cargill (c) -1000 (1/10)
Athena +500 (5/1)
Singles Match Winner
Bryan Danielson -400 (1/4)
Chris Jericho +250 (5/2)
Singles Match Winner
Christian Cage -150 (2/3)
Jungle Boy +110 (11/10)
Singles Match Winner
Ricky Starks -240 (5/12)
Powerhouse Hobbs +175 (7/4)
Singles Match Winner
Eddie Kingston -200
Tomohiro Ishii +150
Trios Match Winner
FTR & Wardlow -650 (2/13)
Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns +375 (15/4)
Trios Match Winner
Darby Allin & Sting & Miro -220 (5/11)
House of Black +155 (31/20)
All Out 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
