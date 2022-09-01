AEW All Out Betting Odds Released, Plus Betting Lines on Rumored Return of MJF

– BetOnline has released the betting odds for this weekend’s AEW All Out 2022 event. Additionally, betting lines are also set on the rumored return of MJF to AEW.

As previously reported, it was rumored that MJF might be returning to AEW in September. Currently, it’s favored that there are -150 odds that MJF will return to AEW on Sunday. You can see the current betting lines below:

Will MJF Appear at All Out?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

AEW World Championship Match Winner

CM Punk -140 (5/7)

Jon Moxley (c) +100 (1/1)

AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm -180 (5/9)

Jamie Hayter +300 (3/1)

Britt Baker +325 (13/4)

Hikaru Shida +700 (7/2)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Swerve In Our Glory (c) -450 (2/9)

The Acclaimed +275 (11/4)

Casino Ladder Match Winner

The Joker +150 (3/2)

Claudio Castagnoli +325 (13/4)

Rey Fenix +350 (7/2)

Andrade El Idolo +400 (4/1)

Wheeler Yuta +400 (4/1)

Rush +600 (6/1)

Penta El Zero M +1000 (10/1)

Dante Martin +1400 (14/10

AEW All Atlantic Championship Match Winner

PAC (c) -600 (1/6)

Sabian +350 (7/2)

FTW Championship Match Winner

Hook (c) -1500 (1/15)

Angelo Parker +600 (6/1)

TBS Championship Match Winner

Jade Cargill (c) -1000 (1/10)

Athena +500 (5/1)

Singles Match Winner

Bryan Danielson -400 (1/4)

Chris Jericho +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Christian Cage -150 (2/3)

Jungle Boy +110 (11/10)

Singles Match Winner

Ricky Starks -240 (5/12)

Powerhouse Hobbs +175 (7/4)

Singles Match Winner

Eddie Kingston -200

Tomohiro Ishii +150

Trios Match Winner

FTR & Wardlow -650 (2/13)

Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns +375 (15/4)

Trios Match Winner

Darby Allin & Sting & Miro -220 (5/11)

House of Black +155 (31/20)

All Out 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.