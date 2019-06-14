wrestling / News
Various News: AEW All Out Tickets On Sale Today, Free ACH vs. Fenix Match, Finn Balor Set For Eternal Con Next Week
June 14, 2019 | Posted by
– Tickets for AEW All Out go on sale today at 12 PM ET / 11 PM CT. Tickets are priced at $190 at ringside down to $30 for seating in the upper bowl. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the first-ever AEW World Title and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley. It happens on August 31 at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois.
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match between ACH and Rey Fenix from Pacific Coast Wrestling.
– Finn Balor will sign autographs at Eternal Con at the Nassau Coliseum on June 22. Others that will appear include Jake Roberts, Jimmy Hart and D-Von Dudley. You can find more details here.
