AEW News: Some Angles Reportedly Planned Through All Out, Note on Timing Of BJ Whitmer’s Firing

– AEW has some plans in place for their top angles through All Out, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, sources state that some of the top storylines are “tentatively planned” through the September 3rd PPV, which takes place in Chicago. It is also noted that the show has been on the schedule as taking place in the United Center for months now.

– As reported earlier this month, AEW announced that coach/producer BJ Whitmer had been fired following his arrest on charges of domestic violence and burglary. Fightful Select notes that Whitmer was fired before the news of the arrest had been revealed online, as he had been in jail the week before.