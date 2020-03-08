wrestling / News
AEW Announces The Elite vs. Inner Circle for Blood & Guts Dynamite
– Well, now we at least know the competitors for the previously announced “Blood & Guts” episode of Dynamite. AEW has officially announced a 10-man tag team match for the March 25 “Blood & Guts” edition of Dynamite. The match will feature the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks) in a 10-man tag team match. The rules for the match will be announced this Wednesday, March 11 on Dynamite on TNT. You can check out the match announcement below.
Following the match announcement, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes commented, “…I’m familiar with the rules.” The Blood & Guts match will be held on March 25 for AEW Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.
MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT#AEWDynamite: Blood & Guts
Newark, NJ | @PruCenter – March 25th!
It's the #InnerCircle vs. #TheElite in your main event!
Rules will be announced this Wednesday on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/GCn1tJnKkH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 8, 2020
…I’m familiar with the rules https://t.co/FIXSXw7Qmc
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 8, 2020
