March 25 Episode of AEW Dynamite To Feature WarGames, Titled ‘Blood and Guts’

Tonight during AEW’s Revolution PPV in Chicago, a very special episode of AEW Dynamite was announced. On March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW will hold a special show called AEW Blood and Guts. It will feature the AEW debut of ‘The Match Beyond’, which is going to be their version of WarGames.

AEW trademarked the terms “Blood and Guts” and “The Match Beyond” last year, the former a reference to something Vince McMahon said concerning the violence and bloodletting in his Wednesday night competition. The latter, is a nickname for WarGames, which Cody’s father Dusty Rhodes invented.