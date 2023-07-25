AEW Announces Partnership With Best Buddies International

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a new partnership with global nonprofit organization Best Buddies International to promote inclusion and empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You can view the full press release and announcement below:

Best Buddies International and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Unite to Champion Inclusion for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

MIAMI, July 21, 2023 — Best Buddies International, a global nonprofit organization and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, today announced an impactful partnership committed to promoting inclusion and empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

This collaboration will be facilitated through AEW TOGETHER, AEW’s philanthropic initiative designed to foster lasting and positive change within the AEW community. AEW stars will proudly serve as Global Ambassadors for Best Buddies, actively engaging in local events and using their influence and impact to create awareness about Best Buddies’ mission of inclusion.

Joining the esteemed lineup of Best Buddies Global Ambassadors are the following AEW stars, who are highly committed to making a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities: Paul Wight, Ethan Page and Willow Nightingale.

The collaborative efforts of Best Buddies International, AEW TOGETHER and the new Global Ambassadors will officially launch today at the highly anticipated Best Buddies Leadership Conference at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. This annual event unites Best Buddies leaders, volunteers and community advocates from around the globe to create, lead and empower the future of the disability rights and inclusion movement.

AEW will amplify the new partnership on Saturday, July 22, during the “AEW: Collision” show at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The presence of Best Buddies participants from the tri-state area will add special significance to the worldwide event.

Best Buddies International and everyone at AEW are dedicated to creating a greater awareness of the infinite abilities people with IDD possess. Together, both organizations aim to create a positive and transformative impact on the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.