Sami Callihan vs. Charles Mason Announced For HOG Glory By War

Sami Callihan and Charles Mason will go to war at House of Glory’s Glory By War show later this month. HOG announced on Wednesday that Callihan and Mason will do battle at the May 25th show, which takes place in Lowell, Massachusetts and stream on Triller TV+.

“The Death Machine” Sami Callihan battles “The Root of All Evil” Charles Mason in HOG’s Lowell debut.

Callihan, the TNA & MLW star returns to HOG looking to defeat Mason and climb the HOG rankings. Known for his hardcore style, he will look to punish Mason and end his torture over HOG.

Mason, after his vicious attack on Jay Lyon at Cinco De Mayo, is on a mission to destroy everyone’s favorite wrestler and House of Glory.

Who will walk out victorious on Saturday May 25th?

Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net

Also announced so far;

TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali

HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana

Alec Price

JT Dunn