Arn Anderson Thinks Bron Breakker Is Going To Be A Big Star in WWE

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the potential of Bron Breakker, Rick Rude and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why Rick Rude was never WWE Champion: “Absolutely [he could have been a good champion]. One thing to always remember when you think about a talent, and think how they would have fit as a champion? You have to include about 100 extra travel days than the average bear and the average talent. Because you’re going — flying in early, you’re doing morning television, you’re doing morning radio. You’re having to do stuff, promoting shows when other people are off. There’s a lot that goes into being the champion and representing the company. And it’s — I don’t know if Rick would have signed up for that or would have wanted to have been on the road that much. It was hard enough as it was, the number of days that we’re out there. But you’re virtually gone the whole year if you’re the champion. Very few days off. And I know Rick, he liked his downtime. He liked his family time. Not sure that would have been the right spot. Could he have carried it bell to bell inside the ring? Oh, absolutely.”

On Bron Breakker: “He’s got his dad’s genetics. Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner were horses before it was popular. They were — I’ve told you, I saw Rick Steiner doing 365 [lbs.] seated behind the necks. For anybody that works out, if you know what I’m talking about, that’s a lot of weight, free weight, to be doing behind-the-neck presses. Bron is a guy with a bright, bright future. Great size, great physique. You know, he had a shot at being in the NFL, right? I think he might have just come up just a little bit short on that deal. But anybody who’s even considered, that gets a tryout and gets the opportunity to play in the NFL, is a horse. And I wish him a lot of luck. He’s going to be a big star.”

