wrestling / News

AEW Announces Tag Team Match For AEW Dark

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– AEW has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. As you can see below, the company announced that Jurassic Express will face Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc on this week’s episode.

The match was taped after last week’s episode of Dynamite. The spoilers for that are here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading