AEW Announces Tag Team Match For AEW Dark
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. As you can see below, the company announced that Jurassic Express will face Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc on this week’s episode.
The match was taped after last week’s episode of Dynamite. The spoilers for that are here.
#AEW Dark | @YouTube | 7/6c pm | TOMORROW#JurassicExpress @boy_myth_legend & @MarkoStunt vs @JANELABABY & @JimmyHavoc
Subscribe to our #YouTube channel here ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/urZbdpglRA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 5, 2019
