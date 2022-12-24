wrestling / News
AEW News: AR Fox & Top Flight Win Trios Battle Royale On Rampage, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Win In Main Event
– AR Fox & Top Flight were victorious in the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Battle Royal on AEW Rampage. The trio defeated a host of other teams in the battle royal to kick off Friday’s show, last eliminating the Blackpool Combat Club to win the match.
Also competing in the match were Best Friends, the Dark Order, La Faccion Ingobernable, S.A.P., Ari Daivari & the Varsity Athletes, and The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian.
– Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett stole a win over Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn in the main event of the show. Lethal pinned Gunn after Sonjay Dutt low blowed the latter with Aubrey Edwards distracted, which allowed Lethal to hit the Lethal Injection:
