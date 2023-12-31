AEW News: Battle Of The Belts IX Set For Next Month, Worlds End Attendance Note, ECW Alumnus At Show

– AEW has set a date for their next Battle Of The Belts special. PWInsider reports that Battle Of the Belts XI will air on January 13th at 10 PM on TNT following that night’s AEW Collision.

– The site also notes that last night’s Worlds End PPV was a sell-out at the Nassau Coliseum, and that there were multiple reports that concessions stands were sold out of food.

– Finally, PWInsider says that ECW alumnus Chris Chetti was visiting at the show.