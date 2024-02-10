wrestling / News
AEW & Best Friends Animal Society Announce Charity Effort For Puppy Bowl
AEW and the Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a charity effort to celebrate the Puppy Bowl. The Super Bowl tradition takes place on February 11th, and AEW announced that they and the society are joining forces to celebrate the event with Animal Planet and TBS covering adoption fees at participating shelters.
You can see the details below:
AEW is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to celebrate Puppy Bowl!
Now through February 14, Animal Planet and TBS are covering adoption fees at participating shelters. Learn how to adopt or support your local shelter by texting “PUPPY” to 707070 then tune in to Puppy Bowl XX on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2PM ET / 11 AM PT on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.
Following Puppy Bowl XX, TBS’ new series hosted by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, “Stupid Pet Tricks,” will premiere with a special multi-network sneak peek across TBS, Discovery, truTV and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 11 at 5PM ET/ 2PM PT. New episodes will debut on TBS every Monday at 9:00pm ET/PT beginning February 12.
