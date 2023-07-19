AEW Blood & Guts To Be Sponsored By Shark Week

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is sponsoring this week’s AEW Blood & Guts. The WBD cable channel announced that they will be presenting the event in a cross-promotional event, as you can see below:

AEW: Dynamite’s Blood & Guts Airs LIVE on Wednesday, July 19 at 8PM ET/PT on TBS

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week

This Wednesday, July 19 at 8PM ET on TBS, AEW presents the third annual “AEW: Blood & Guts” live from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. AEW’s debut at TD Garden is headlined by the highly anticipated 5-on-5 encounter featuring the Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi) squaring off against The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and PAC in a Blood & Guts match that will take place inside two rings surrounded by a steel cage.

In addition, Adam Cole & MJF will face Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara in the Finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, and Hook will defend his FTW Championship against Jack Perry.

“AEW: Blood & Guts” is presented by Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week.” Fans in attendance at TD Garden will enjoy exclusive Shark Week Fin hat giveaways and be treated to a special appearance by Shark Week Mascot “Chompie The Shark.”

“Shark Week” premieres this Sunday, July 23 at 8PM ET/PT on the Discovery Channel. The week-long adventure runs through Saturday, July 29, and will mark the 35th anniversary of the annual Shark Week.