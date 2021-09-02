wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Signs New Contract Extension, Anna Jay Returns On Dynamite

September 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW

– Britt Baker has reupped with AEW, revealing she’s signed a new contract extension on Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Baker reveal that she has signed an extension with the company and is able to make matches whenever she wants now. She noted that she is booking a match with Jamie Hayter and Rebel vs. Kris Statlander for AEW Rampage.

– Anna Jay made her AEW TV return on Dynamite. Jay made her return on tonight’s show to aid save Tay Conti from an attack from Penelope Ford and The Bunny:

Anna Jay, Britt Baker

