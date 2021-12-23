wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Takes Shots at Riho on Dynamite, Dan Lambert Returns

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Britt Baker

– Britt Baker took several shots at Riho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite ahead of their Battle of the Belts match. You can see the video below of Baker’s Christmas party, which saw her explain why she’ll still be AEW Women’s Champion after the show:

– Dan Lambert made his return on this week’s show, talking trash about Tony Khan and pitching for Men of the Year to get a title shot against the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship that takes place on this week’s Rampage:

