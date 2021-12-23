AEW News: Britt Baker Takes Shots at Riho on Dynamite, Dan Lambert Returns

– Britt Baker took several shots at Riho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite ahead of their Battle of the Belts match. You can see the video below of Baker’s Christmas party, which saw her explain why she’ll still be AEW Women’s Champion after the show:

It's the era of the D M D. @RealBrittBaker makes her feelings about @riho_gtmv known. They'll meet again at #BattleOfTheBelts on January 8 in Charlotte, NC. pic.twitter.com/UsdNBcLNbq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021

– Dan Lambert made his return on this week’s show, talking trash about Tony Khan and pitching for Men of the Year to get a title shot against the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship that takes place on this week’s Rampage: