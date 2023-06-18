AEW News: Chris Hero Works Backstage For ROH Taping, Other Backstage Talent At Show

– Chris Hero was working backstage at AEW Collision for the ROH taping. PWInsider reports that Hero, who was reported last night as being backstage at the show, produced matches for the ROH taping and was on the headset for several matches including the main event. Hero will reportedly be working for the next few weeks but is not officially part of the company yet.

– The site reports that Pat Buck and Sonjay Dutt worked the taping as well as coaches/producers, and that Jeff Jarrett was handling backstage duties before the show. Kevin Matthews helped out with logistics including making sure that talent were where they needed to be before and during the show.