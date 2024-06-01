wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Steps Down From Rampage Commentary, Hechicero Allies WIth Cage of Agony
– Chris Jericho’s days at the AEW Rampage commentary desk are over, as revealed by the Learning Tree himself. Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage saw Jericho appear in a backstage segment with Big Bill and Bryan Keith, during which he told Renee Paquette that he would no longer be appearing on commentary following HOOK’s attack on him on last week’s show. Jericho said that the move would allow him to spend more time on Dynamite and Collision.
Jericho has been on commentary for Rampage since the show’s debut.
#TheLearningTree and FTW Champion Chris Jericho, gives an update after last week's unprovoked attack!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@IamJericho | @TheCazXL | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/Zfpdcep9J4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2024
– Hechicero joined forces with Cage Of Agony on tonight’s show as well. The luchador appeared in a backstage segment with Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony, who said that they were impressed with Hechicero’s work in the Casino Gauntlet match. You can see the segment below:
The Cage of Agony are ready to dominate with the added assistance of "Alchemist of The Ring" Hechicero!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! @briancagegmsi | @ToaLiona | @thekaun pic.twitter.com/5i8kLnIjlw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Natalya’s Contract Negotiations With WWE, When Talks Began
- Missy Hyatt Reveals She Once Dated Jim Ross, Says He ‘Rocked Her World’
- US Government Now ‘Interested Party’ In Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon & WWE
- Mark Henry on How Respected The Undertaker Was Backstage by Vince McMahon