AEW News: Chris Jericho Steps Down From Rampage Commentary, Hechicero Allies WIth Cage of Agony

– Chris Jericho’s days at the AEW Rampage commentary desk are over, as revealed by the Learning Tree himself. Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage saw Jericho appear in a backstage segment with Big Bill and Bryan Keith, during which he told Renee Paquette that he would no longer be appearing on commentary following HOOK’s attack on him on last week’s show. Jericho said that the move would allow him to spend more time on Dynamite and Collision.

Jericho has been on commentary for Rampage since the show’s debut.

– Hechicero joined forces with Cage Of Agony on tonight’s show as well. The luchador appeared in a backstage segment with Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony, who said that they were impressed with Hechicero’s work in the Casino Gauntlet match. You can see the segment below: