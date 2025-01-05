wrestling / News
AEW News: Christopher Daniels & Hangman Page Brawl After Dynamite, Serpentico On Hey! (EW)
– Christopher Daniels and Hangman Page went into fisticuffs following AEW Dynamite in a new post-show video. AEW aired the video on Saturday’s Collision of the two ending up in a brawl backstage after Daniels confronted Cage about his attack of Orange Cassidy on Dynamite. Page went off on Daniels as a man trying to cling to the business and slapped him, which led to the brawl:
“The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels had ENOUGH of Hangman Adam Page after his match with Orange Cassidy on #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax@FACDaniels | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/fHq8NApsWd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025
– Serpentico is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW), as you can see below: