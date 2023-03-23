wrestling / News
AEW News: CM Punk Praises Steve Keirn’s Book, Tech N9ne Appears On Dynamite
– CM Punk is a fan of Steve Keirn’s new book, praising it in a comment on a recent social media post. The AEW star, who is currently out due to injury and whose status with the company is uncertain, recently commented on a post from Pro Wrestling Podcast’s Instagram that referenced Dax Harwood recently saying that the book made him miss wrestling.
Punk wrote in the comments:
“Best book about a fascinating man in a strange business since Bret wrote his book.”
“Great story about Gator and Koko fighting in the locker room and then lawler drags em in the office the next day and they squash it. Fascinating.”
– Tech N9ne appeared in the audience during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as you can see below. The popular rapper is a native to Kansas City and has been open about his fandom of wrestling.
.@TechN9ne is All Elite. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/kDG14DtBwV
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 23, 2023
