– AEW presents a new episode of Collision tonight. Tonight’s show is back live after last week’s show aired on tape delay due to the All In weekend travel schedule. NBA legend Dennis Rodman makes his AEW debut tonight. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat will appear as Ricky Starks challenges him to a Strap Match at All Out.

Tonight’s AEW Collision is being held at the United Center, the same location as tomorrow’s AEW All Out 2023 pay-per-view event. It will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker

* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, & Kris Statlander

* Jay White vs. Dax Harwood

* Ricky Starks challenges Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out

* Dennis Rodman makes AEW debut; returns to the United Center

AEW also released a new Control Center video, featuring Tony Schiavone previewing tonight’s show and All Out. You can check out that video below: