wrestling / News

AEW Countdown to Full Gear Scheduled to Air Friday on TNT

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

– TNT has scheduled the AEW Countdown to Full Gear for Friday at 11:00 pm EST following the live edition of AEW Rampage. Full Gear 2022 will air the following night live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Full Gear, AEW on TNT, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading