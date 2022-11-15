wrestling / News
AEW Countdown to Full Gear Scheduled to Air Friday on TNT
November 15, 2022 | Posted by
– TNT has scheduled the AEW Countdown to Full Gear for Friday at 11:00 pm EST following the live edition of AEW Rampage. Full Gear 2022 will air the following night live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
