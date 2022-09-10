AEW News: Dax Harwood Reacts To Meme About AEW’s Tag Division, PAC’s Double Champion Status Celebrated

– Dax Harwood took notice of a meme poking light at FTR’s “always a bridesmaid” status and found it funny, though he refuses to laugh at it. A fan on Twitter shared a take on the distracted boyfriend meme, suggesting that Tony Khan is always looking at other tag teams instead of FTR.

Harwood saw the tweet and gave a tongue-in-cheek reply, noting:

“I want to laugh at this, but if I do, everyone on the internet will spin it as me “being uphappy”. This is genuinely funny, but I WILL NOT laugh.”

– AEW celebrated PAC’s status as the first double champion in company history. PAC was already the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, to which he added the AEW Trios Championships on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite alongside his Death Triangle partners in Penta and Rey Fenix. AEW posted: