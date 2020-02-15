wrestling / News
AEW Double Or Nothing Sells 6,000 Tickets In First Day, Not Yet Sold Out
February 14, 2020 | Posted by
AEW Double or Nothing has yet to sell out after tickets went on sale today, though the initial numbers are good. Figure Four Daily reports that since the event went on sale earlier on Friday, they have sold 6,000 tickets.
There are several regular seats still available, though the VIP tickets that start at $125 and go up from there are nearly all sold out.
The company also put their April 15th Dynamite taping in Boston and the April 22nd taping in Philadelphia on sale. Neither of them have sold out at this time and specific numbers aren’t available, though F4W notes that Double or Nothing has the strongest sales thus far as expected.
