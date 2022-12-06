AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Sends Love to Barry Windham, This Week’s Being the Elite Online

– Dustin Rhodes took to social media to share his support for Barry Windham following the latter’s heart attack. As noted, the wrestling legend is in the ICU following a heart attack and Rhodes took to Twitter to pay tribute to the man, writing:

“My friend, my teacher.

One of the absolute BEST pro wrestlers to ever be in the business. Love ya Barry.”

My friend, my teacher.

One of the absolute BEST pro wrestlers to ever be in the business. Love ya Barry. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kfGVFmDYGm — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 5, 2022

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online. You can see the episode below, titled “Legacy Game”: