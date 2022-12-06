wrestling / News
AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Sends Love to Barry Windham, This Week’s Being the Elite Online
December 5, 2022 | Posted by
– Dustin Rhodes took to social media to share his support for Barry Windham following the latter’s heart attack. As noted, the wrestling legend is in the ICU following a heart attack and Rhodes took to Twitter to pay tribute to the man, writing:
My friend, my teacher.
One of the absolute BEST pro wrestlers to ever be in the business. Love ya Barry. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kfGVFmDYGm
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 5, 2022
– The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online. You can see the episode below, titled “Legacy Game”:
