AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Sends Love to Barry Windham, This Week’s Being the Elite Online

December 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dustin Rhodes AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Dustin Rhodes took to social media to share his support for Barry Windham following the latter’s heart attack. As noted, the wrestling legend is in the ICU following a heart attack and Rhodes took to Twitter to pay tribute to the man, writing:

“My friend, my teacher.
One of the absolute BEST pro wrestlers to ever be in the business. Love ya Barry.”

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online. You can see the episode below, titled “Legacy Game”:

