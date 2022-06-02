wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Notes: Dolph Ziggler Backstage, Note On Other People Backstage, Johnny Elite’s Status, More
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select has several backstage notes from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, including which guests were at the event.
One of those guests was WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler, who was visiting friends and his brother Ryan Nemeth.
– CJ Perry, the former Lana, was also backstage with Miro, who had been seen walking around the venue that day before his surprise return.
– Renee Paquette was also backstage.
– The AEW/WarnerMedia/Discovery party lasted for a couple of hours after the show with a “restricted” guest list.
– Hiroshi Tanahashi was not kept hidden before his surprise appearance, as he was talking with people through the night.
– Johnny Elite has still not signed with AEW.
More Trending Stories
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown
- Scorpio Sky on Wanting Paige VanZant to be Viewed Differently Than Ronda Rousey in WWE
- Kurt Angle Recalls Trying To ‘Blow Up’ John Cena In WWE Debut Match On SmackDown, Reaction To Cena’s Performance
- Windham Rotunda Says He’s ‘Ready Now,’ Teases Potential Return Soon