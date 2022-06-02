AEW Dynamite Notes: Dolph Ziggler Backstage, Note On Other People Backstage, Johnny Elite’s Status, More

Fightful Select has several backstage notes from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, including which guests were at the event.

One of those guests was WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler, who was visiting friends and his brother Ryan Nemeth.

– CJ Perry, the former Lana, was also backstage with Miro, who had been seen walking around the venue that day before his surprise return.

– Renee Paquette was also backstage.

– The AEW/WarnerMedia/Discovery party lasted for a couple of hours after the show with a “restricted” guest list.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi was not kept hidden before his surprise appearance, as he was talking with people through the night.

– Johnny Elite has still not signed with AEW.