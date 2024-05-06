Shawn Michaels Invites Drake, Kendrick Lamar To Appear On NXT To Settle Feud

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been engaged in an intense back and forth beef over the past week, and Shawn Michaels wants them to come to NXT to settle the feud. The two rappers have been at odds with each other for a while, but the beef exploded over the last week with the two releasing multiple diss tracks against each other over the weekend.

One of Lamar’s tracks, “Not Like Us,” made a reference to Michaels’ Sweet Chin Music finisher and the NXT boss took to Twitter to invite them to show up to NXT and settle things. He wrote:

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way. @kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.”