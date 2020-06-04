AEW Dynamite Loses Ground in Ratings & Viewership This Week, NXT Makes It a Tight Race

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. In terms of overnight audience numbers, Dynamite came out ahead of NXT this week, but just barely.

AEW Dynamite finished with an average overnight audience of 730,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s surge in viewership for the post-Double or Nothing show, which featured an appearance by Mike Tyson. That show drew 821,000 viewers. Ratings were down in the P18-49 key demo as well for AEW. This week’s episode drew a 0.29 rating compared to 0.32 for last week.

NXT was close behind AEW Dynamite this week in terms of viewership. The show drew an overnight audience of 715,000 viewers, down from last week’s number of 731,000 viewers. Interestingly enough, last week’s viewership for NXT was slightly above this week’s overnight audience for Dynamite. Last night’s episode was the go-home show before Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event.

In terms of the key demo ratings, NXT did see a slight increase with a 0.20 rating. That’s slightly up from last week’s rating of 0.19. This is the first time NXT broke the 0.20 mark since the March 25 episode. The other good news for NXT is that the program has not drawn over 700,000 viewers for back-to-back weeks since early March.

While both shows saw drops in viewership, it should be noted there’s been a lot current events drawing the attention of the public at the moment, such as the protests regarding the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, on top of the world being in the middle of a global pandemic.

CNN Tonight and Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.60 rating. Hannity on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 4.839 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)