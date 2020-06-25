NXT Beats AEW Dynamite in Overnight Viewership, Dynamite Draws Lowest Numbers to Date

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings between the latest Wednesday Night Wars battle NXT on USA Network and AEW Dynamite on TNT. NXT scored its first victory over Dynamite in months, but only in viewership.

In overnight viewership, NXT actually had growth this week, while Dynamite lost viewers. NXT gained an even 40,000 viewers this week, shooting up from last week’s 746,000 viewers to 786,000 viewers this week.

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite saw significant losses in its overnight audience this week. The show lost over 100,000 viewers, falling from last week’s 772,000 viewers to 633,00 viewers this week. This is a new record for Dynamite’s lowest overnight audience to date. While NXT and AEW have had some close battles, this is the first viewership victory for NXT since April 15.

The key demo ratings were a slightly different story, but it also wasn’t great news for AEW either. Dynamite still beat NXT in the P18-49 key demo this week, with Dynamite drawing a 0.22 versus NXT drawing a 0.19 rating. Both shows saw drops this week in the ratings. NXT fell from a 0.20 last week to a 0.19 this week.

However, Dynamite’s drop was far more sizable, dropping from a 0.28 to a 0.22. Much like the overnight audience number, this number is a new record for Dynamite’s lowest rating to date.

While there maybe a lot of debating and finger-pointing regarding Dynamite’s significant drops, it should be noted that AEW World champion Jon Moxley was not able to wrestle on the show as advertised. The champion was pulled from last night’s broadcast at the last minute as a precautionary measure following news that he came into contact with someone who has COVID-19. It was later announced that Moxley’s wife, WWE broadcaster Renee Young, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, NXT featured a card headlined by a big main event with Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano. This week, AEW Dynamite finished with segment featuring Chris Jericho cutting a promo on Orange Cassidy, followed by a brawl. Additionally, Cody Rhodes did not defend the TNT Championship this week, but he did take part in a press conference to hype up his Fyter Fest match against Jake Hager.

Dynamite finished at No. 17 in the Cable Top 150 rankings this week. NXT finished at No. 26. Challenge: Total Madness on MTV topped the key demo ratings this week with a 0.55. Meanwhile, Hannity on FOX News topped the cable viewership with 4.374 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)