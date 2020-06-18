AEW Dynamite and NXT Draw Back Significant Ratings & Viewership Ground This Week, NXT Draws Biggest Audience Since February

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on the USA Network. This week, it’s overall good news all around after both shows saw significant losses this week in the ratings and viewership departments. While it was still a close gap in the overnight viewing audience, AEW Dynamite still walked away with another total victory.

AEW Dynamite managed to bounce back after falling to 677,000 viewers last week. This week’s show finished with an average overnight audience of 772,000 viewers, which is a nice increase from last week’s 677,000 viewers. This is the biggest overnight viewing audience for Dynamite since the May 27 post-Double or Nothing episode featuring Mike Tyson.

Meanwhile, NXT was still right behind Dynamite with an overnight audience of 746,000 viewers. The good news for WWE is that this is NXT’s biggest overnight viewing audience since the February 19 episode, which drew 794,000 viewers.

In the key demo ratings, the gap was a lot further apart between both shows. Last week, Dynamite fell to a 0.23 rating in the P18-49 demographic. That’s tied for AEW’s lowest rating in the key demo to date. This week, Dynamite managed to climb back up to a 0.28 rating. NXT’s own demo rose from 0.16 for last week to 0.20 this week. Overall, both shows saw decent, albeit unspectacular, gains in ratings and viewership.

More good news for AEW is that Dynamite ranked No. 8, solidly in the Top 10, for the Cable Top 150 Rankings. That’s up from its No. 14 ranking last week. NXT rose from No. 35 last week to a healthy No. 25 slot this week. Challenge: Total Madness on MTV finished atop the rankings with a 0.52 rating. Hannity on FOX News topped the ratings for the evening with 4.532 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)