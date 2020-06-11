AEW Dynamite Sees Significant Drops in Viewership & Ratings, Only Beats NXT by Thin Gap This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network. In terms of the overnight audience numbers, Dynamite took the win by only the narrowest of margins with 677,000 viewers. Meanwhile, NXT finished with 673,000 viewers.

For AEW, this isn’t great news, as it appears the momentum Dynamite had gained from the post-Double or Nothing show and Mike Tyson appearance is now gone. After the show peaked for the month of May with 821,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating, the numbers have since fallen to less than 700,000 viewers. The 677,000 viewers for this week fell from last week’s 730,000.

In terms of the P18-49 key demo ratings, Dynamite had a sizable, if not a little alarming, drop this week. The show drew a 0.23 rating in the key demo ratings. That’s down from last week’s 0.29 rating. It’s also tied with the May 13 episode as the lowest rating to date in the P18-49 key demo.

NXT also saw a drop in the same key demo. The show finished with a 0.16 rating compared to last week’s rating of a 0.20. At the very least for NXT, the show is within spitting distance of an overall viewership victory against Dynamite. The last one the show achieved over Dynamite was in April.

In the Cable Top 150 rankings for this week, AEW Dynamite claimed the No. 14 spot. NXT came in at No. 35. Challenge: Total Madness on MTV topped the basic cable ratings for the evening with a 0.51 rating. Hannity on FOX News topped the night for viewership with 4.001 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)