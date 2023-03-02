– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. While Dynamite drew some of the show’s best numbers in months for last week’s episode, numbers dramatically fell again this week.

Last night’s show was the final episode of Dynamite before Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. The closing segment featured a promo between Bryan Danielson and MJF to hype up their 60-Minute Iron Man Match. Elsewhere, Powerhouse Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to secure a TNT Title match for next week’s Dynamite. He will face the winner of Revolution’s TNT Title match, featuring Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow.

Last night’s episode of Dynamite averaged 833,000 viewers. Viewership dropped 195,000 viewers after last week’s show drew 1.028 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating. The rating decreased from last week’s 0.35 average. Dynamite ranked No. 3 for Wednesday for cable originals, dropping from last week’s No. 1 slot.

The NBA game coverage on ESPN led the night in ratings, with the Cleveland vs. Boston game topping the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.41. Meanwhile, New Orleans vs. Portland came in at No. 2 with a 0.37 rating. Dynamite did not have to contend with the NBA programming last week. FNC’s The Five topped Wednesday’s cable viewership with 3.133 million viewers.