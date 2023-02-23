– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were significantly up this week after the last three weeks had seen considerable drops in the ratings and average viewing audiences.

Last night’s show continued the build to next month’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, with new matchups confirmed for the card. Tony Khan also announced the new AEW reality show, AEW All Access. The show debuts next month on TBS.

Last night’s Dynamite averaged 1.028 million viewers. Viewership increased about 204,000 viewers after last week’s show saw the audience bottom out at 824,000 viewers.

This is the second time Dynamite drew over a million viewers this year. It is also Dynamite’s largest audience since the episode on October 5, 2022, which drew 1.038 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the live TBS broadcast drew a 0.35 rating. The number was also up significantly from last week’s show, which drew a 0.27 rating in the same key demo. This accounts for AEW’s highest key demo rating of 2023 thus far. It’s also Dynamite’s highest rating in five months, since the September 21, 2022 episode, which drew an identical rating.

AEW Dynamite topped the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday, ranking ahead of the college basketball game coverage on ESPN and MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which aired a rerun this week. FNC’s The Five topped Wednesday’s cable viewership with 3.239 million viewers.