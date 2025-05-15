– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was a Beach Break special, featuring a loaded card and a Steel Cage Match main event for the AEW World Title.

The average viewership saw an 8% increase this week. Last night’s Beach Break special averaged 682,000 viewers, rising from the 629,000 viewers for last week’s episode. This is the highest viewership for Dynamite in over seven months, since the September 25, 2024 episode, which 702,000 viewers.

The P18-49 key ratings demo also saw an increase, with AEW Dynamite: Beach Break drawing a 0.17 rating in the key demo, rising from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demographic.

Dynamite finished at No. 3 in the rankings for primetime cable original programming behind the NBA Playoffs game featuring the Knicks vs. the Celtics on TNT. The NBA game drew a 1.44 rating. The NHL Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game on ESPN game in second with a 0.32 rating.