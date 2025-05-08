AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience Stay Perfectly Even With Last Week

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw its ratings hit the exact same numbers that it did the week before. Wednesday’s episode garnered a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 629,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are the same as the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 629,000. The report makes it clear that this is not an error.

The show’s demo rating remains up from the 0.14 from two weeks ago, and the viewership remains the best number since the April 9th episode scored 659,000. The NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics ruled the night with a 1.00 demo rating and 3.162 million viewers on TNT, while the NHL playoffs on ESPN scored a 0.24/743,000 viewers.

As always, these numbers are only for the TBS broadcast and do not include Max viewership. AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.166 demo rating and 615,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.268 and 785,000 for 2024.