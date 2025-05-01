AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Rebound Against NBA & NHL Playoffs

AEW Dynamite saw its ratings bounce back from last week’s low, even with the NBA and NHL playoffs taking place against it. Wednesday’s episode garnered a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 629,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 14.3% and 20.7% from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 521,000.

The show’s demo rating was still down a tick from the 0.17 from two weeks ago, while the viewership was the best number since the April 9th episode scored 659,000. The NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets ruled the night with a 1.02 demo rating and 3.162 million viewers on TNT, while NHL playoffs held #2 and #3 with a 0.24/743,000 viewers for the Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN and a 0.18/564,000 for the Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.

As always, these numbers are only for the TBS broadcast and do not include Max viewership. AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.167 demo rating and 615,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.27 and 789,000 for 2024.