– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 521,000 viewers. Viewership decreased by 17% from last week’s show, which averaged 624,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.14 rating, decreasing from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same key demo. This is the second lowest key demo rating for AEW Dynamite in its normal timeslot in the show’s history.

Dynamite finished at No. 8 in the rankings for original cable programming on Wednesday night. The night was led by three NBA playoff games on TNT, and one on NBA TV. Two NHL playoff games also took up the top slots on ESPN. Dynamite also ranked behind Summer House on Bravo and FNC programming.