AEW Dynamite Rating Steady, Audience Slips For Spring Breakthru

The rating for this week’s AEW Dynamite was steady from the previous week, while the audience took a bit of a dip. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 624,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and down 5.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and audience of 659,000.

The show’s demo rating remains the best since the March 19th episode had a 0.19, while the total audience was up from the 594,000 from two weeks ago. As always, the numbers do not include viewership from the on Max simulcast. The show was up against NBA play-in game on ESPN, which drew a 0.70 demo rating and 2.073 million viewers.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.169 demo rating and 620,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.274 and 804,000 for 2024 at the same point.