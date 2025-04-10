AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Rise for Dynasty Fallout

– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show featured the fallout from last week’s Dynasty pay-per-view event, which marked the return of The Young Bucks to TV.

AEW Dynamite averaged 659,000 viewers. Viewership rose by 11% from last week’s Dynasty go-home show, which averaged 594,000 viewers.

Ratings also saw an increase in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.17 rating, rising from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo.

Dynamite reportedly finished at about No. 5 or 6 in the rankings for primetime original cable programming. It depends on if you count the late NBA game that started after 10:00 pm. Fox News Channel’s primetime lineup took the top slots between the NBA games on ESPN and Dynamite on TBS.

The ESPN airing of the Lakers vs. the Dallas Mavericks finished No. 1 with 2.261 million viewers and a 0.73 rating in the key demo. The NBA game featured Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas after being traded by the Lakers earlier this year.