AEW Dynamite Rises in Viewership and Demo, Ranks #1 On Cable

Fightful reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in both viewership and the key 18-49 demo from the week before. It was also #1 on cable, which is the first time that’s happened for AEW since February.

The show drew 855,000 viewers, up from last week’s 809,000 viewers. In the 18-49 demo, the show had a 0.29 rating (380,000 viewers). That’s also up significantly from last week’s over-three year low of 0.24.