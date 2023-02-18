wrestling / News
AEW News: The Elite Confronted By House of Black On Rampage, Jade Cargill Hits 53 – 0
– The Elite found themselves confronted by the House of Black after retaining their AEW Trios Titles on Rampage. The champions defeated AR Fox and Top Flight on tonight’s show, only to have Aleister Black and company come out to make a statement:
Did the #HouseOfBlack just call out the #AEW World Trios Champions #TheELITE, without saying a single word?@malakaiblxck @brodyxking
Watch #AEWRampage Slam Dunk on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/XXgcbiKGao
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2023
– Jade Cargill went to 53 – 0 on tonight’s show, retaining her AEW TBS Championship against VertiVixen:
Utter domination by TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill, who brings her record up to 53-0. Who can possibly stop her now?!
It's #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK on TNT! pic.twitter.com/8AtXrph31v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2023
