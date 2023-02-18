wrestling / News

AEW News: The Elite Confronted By House of Black On Rampage, Jade Cargill Hits 53 – 0

February 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage The Elite Image Credit: AEW

– The Elite found themselves confronted by the House of Black after retaining their AEW Trios Titles on Rampage. The champions defeated AR Fox and Top Flight on tonight’s show, only to have Aleister Black and company come out to make a statement:

– Jade Cargill went to 53 – 0 on tonight’s show, retaining her AEW TBS Championship against VertiVixen:

