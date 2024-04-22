AEW News: Latest Episode of All Elite Arcade, Rob Schamberger Print On Sale

– The latest episode of AEW Games’ All Elite Arcade is online, featuring discussion of the 2024 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists and more. You can see the latest episode below, described as follows:

Hot off of last week’s debut, Evil Uno and CHUGS hit the ground running with another jam-packed episode!

On the menu this week:

Elden Ring’s latest expansion “Shadow of the Erdtree” is two months away, so the boys share their experiences revisiting the game and getting sweaty with magic builds.

We also get into our favorite announcements coming out of the recent Nintendo World Indie Showcase, Golden Axe animated comedy news, Fallout franchise crushing player counts, Hades 2 technical test, FF16 vs FF7 Rebirth, breaking down the most popular Fortnite skins, and the main event…

Chugs and Uno go head-to-head with their top picks of the 12 finalists from The Strong Museum’s “2024 World Video Game Hall of Fame”.