AEW News: Ethan Page Comments On MJF Match, Negative One On This Week’s Hey! (EW)
– Ethan Page challenged MJF for the AEW World Title on this week’s Collision, and he took to Twitter to comment on the match. Page challenged MJF in his own hometown of Hamilton, and he posted the following today:
“With my father in the front row, this will outweigh the loss of the match.
I promise to continue to ignore the ppl trying to put me in my place. I always have & I always will.
I know what I’m destined to be.”
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 2, 2023
– Negative One was the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video below for the episode, which released on Sunday morning:
