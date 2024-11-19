– Fightful reports that AEW filed new holiday-themed trademarks this week for AEW Dynamite and Collision. These include Dynamite on 3rd Street and Christmas Collision.

The trademarks were filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on Monday, November 18 and had the following description:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling

It appears that AEW is planning some Christmas-themed editions of their Dynamite and Collision programs next month.