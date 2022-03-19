wrestling / News

AEW Files Trademark for ‘ShopAEW’ Website

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that AEW filed a trademark for the term “ShopAEW” on March 14 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing description was reportedly for an “Online retail store services featuring wrestling-themed merchandise and memorabilia.”

