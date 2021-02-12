wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademarks on ‘Forbidden Door,’ ‘Forbidden Portal’
AEW has filed a couple of trademarks for the relationship with NJPW, namely “Forbidden Door” and “Forbidden Portal.” Heel By Nature reports that the company filed to tradmark the two terms for merchandise purposes on February 8th.
The filings describe the goods and services being registered for as:
“International Class 025: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Jackets; T-shirts
International Class 041: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio; video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network.”
More Trending Stories
- Gabbi Tuft Explains Why She Requested Her WWE Release In 2012, Has No Desire To Wrestle Again
- Brandi Rhodes On Shaquille O’Neal Wrestling For AEW, Importance Of AEW Adding Third Hour Of TV
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Differences Between TNA & AEW, What Frustrated Him About TNA’s Marketing
- Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon Suspending Titus O’Neil For Grabbing Him, Shane McMahon’s WWE Return In 2016