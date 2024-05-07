wrestling / News
Sam Adonis Shares Video Of Sparring Session With Corey Graves
May 6, 2024 | Posted by
Sam Adonis had a sparring session with his brother Corey Graves earlier this year, and he shared video of it online. Adonis posted a video to Twitter of himself and the WWE announcer working out in the ring, as you can see below.
Adonis wrote in the post:
“A few months back, myself and @WWEGraves had a bit of a sparing session.
He’s still got it!
One of these days…”
Graves hasn’t competed in the ring since he retired in 2014 due to concussions.
