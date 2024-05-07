Sam Adonis Shares Video Of Sparring Session With Corey Graves

May 6, 2024 | Posted by

Sam Adonis had a sparring session with his brother Corey Graves earlier this year, and he shared video of it online. Adonis posted a video to Twitter of himself and the WWE announcer working out in the ring, as you can see below.

Adonis wrote in the post:

“A few months back, myself and @WWEGraves had a bit of a sparing session. He’s still got it! One of these days…”

Graves hasn’t competed in the ring since he retired in 2014 due to concussions.