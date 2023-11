The livestream for the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show is now available online, which includes two title matches and more. The show begins at 6:30 PM ET. The lineup features:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) and Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns

* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews