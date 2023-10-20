Various News: AEW Happy With Mistico’s Rampage Appearance, Brandi Rhodes’ Yoga Studio Opening

– AEW is reportedly very pleased with Mistico’s appearance that will air on this week’s Rampage. Mistico will face Rocky Romero on Friday’s episode, which was taped at Dynamite on Wednesday. Fightful Select reports that the company was very happy with his appearance and give him some credit for helping to boost ticket sales for the Dynamite/Rampage taping.

As was reported, the taping sold 2,100 tickets following the Mistico announcement.

– The site also notes that Brandi Rhodes’ yoga studio is opening this weekend in Atlanta.