AEW Helps SWE By Sending MJF & Shawn Spears To Upcoming Show

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– AEW helps out.

As previously reported, Southside Wrestling Entertainment claims that WWE pulled talent from their upcoming 9th Anniversary event.

In an effort to help out SWE, AEW stepped in and will be sending MJF and Shawn Spears to SWE for the event.

SWE 9th Anniversary is scheduled for Oct. 26. It is the final event for the promotion before Revolution Pro takes over operations.

