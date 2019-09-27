wrestling / News
AEW Helps SWE By Sending MJF & Shawn Spears To Upcoming Show
September 27, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW helps out.
As previously reported, Southside Wrestling Entertainment claims that WWE pulled talent from their upcoming 9th Anniversary event.
In an effort to help out SWE, AEW stepped in and will be sending MJF and Shawn Spears to SWE for the event.
THANK YOU @AEWrestling@Perfec10n and @The_MJF will be at 9AS , more news coming soon. pic.twitter.com/fXZ6pry7sY
— Southside Wrestling (@SouthsideWE) September 27, 2019
SWE 9th Anniversary is scheduled for Oct. 26. It is the final event for the promotion before Revolution Pro takes over operations.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls His Side of Hulk Hogan Allegedly Talking With WWE in 1997
- Arn Anderson Reveals How He Got His Ring Name, Talks Working For Bill Watts
- 205 Live Move to Friday Rumored to be ‘Temporary’ Change, Triple H in Charge of Next Week’s Show
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the First Steve Austin/Vince McMahon Confrontation, Talks Revealing McMahon as WWE Owner on TV