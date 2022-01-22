wrestling / News
AEW News: Hook Picks Up Another Win on Rampage, Trent Defeats Nick Jackson
January 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Hook’s momentum continued to roll on, as he got another win on this week’s AEW Rampage. Hook defeated Serpentico on tonight’s show with the Redrum and then took out QT Marshall, who confronted him after the match:
#HOOK giving zero F's
⇢ #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/D6QM5VLM2S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2022
– Trent was able to get a big won on Rampage, defeating Nick Jackson on tonight’s show:
#HOOK giving zero F's
⇢ #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/D6QM5VLM2S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2022