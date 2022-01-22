wrestling / News

AEW News: Hook Picks Up Another Win on Rampage, Trent Defeats Nick Jackson

January 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Hook Serpentico

– Hook’s momentum continued to roll on, as he got another win on this week’s AEW Rampage. Hook defeated Serpentico on tonight’s show with the Redrum and then took out QT Marshall, who confronted him after the match:

– Trent was able to get a big won on Rampage, defeating Nick Jackson on tonight’s show:

AEW Rampage, Hook, Trent, Jeremy Thomas

